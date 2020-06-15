4201 N Ocean Boulevard

Amenities
Nicely renovated split bedroom condo at Sea Ranch with Private Beach Access. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler. Marble floors throughout. recessed lighting; tiled balcony. Remodeled baths with rain-forest shower stalls; full-size washer & dryer. Custom window treatments and fitted closets. Sea Ranch is located on 38 acres across from ocean and features: resort-like heated pool, fitness rooms, 24 hour security, tennis, pickleball, private beach access, marina with boat slips available.