Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:32 PM

4201 N Ocean Boulevard

4201 North Ocean Boulevard · (561) 716-9691
Location

4201 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Nicely renovated split bedroom condo at Sea Ranch with Private Beach Access. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler. Marble floors throughout. recessed lighting; tiled balcony. Remodeled baths with rain-forest shower stalls; full-size washer & dryer. Custom window treatments and fitted closets. Sea Ranch is located on 38 acres across from ocean and features: resort-like heated pool, fitness rooms, 24 hour security, tennis, pickleball, private beach access, marina with boat slips available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 N Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
4201 N Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4201 N Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 4201 N Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 N Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4201 N Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 N Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4201 N Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 4201 N Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4201 N Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4201 N Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 N Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 N Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4201 N Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4201 N Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4201 N Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 N Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 N Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 N Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4201 N Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
