Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM

371 SW 8th St

371 Southwest 8th Street · (954) 531-2799
Location

371 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Gorgeous 2/1 furnished apartment recently remodeled very tastefully. 55+ community in a very pristine location, close to Mizner Park, Beach, great restaurants, movie theater, shopping malls and supermarkets. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 SW 8th St have any available units?
371 SW 8th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 371 SW 8th St have?
Some of 371 SW 8th St's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 SW 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
371 SW 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 SW 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 371 SW 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 371 SW 8th St offer parking?
No, 371 SW 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 371 SW 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 SW 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 SW 8th St have a pool?
Yes, 371 SW 8th St has a pool.
Does 371 SW 8th St have accessible units?
No, 371 SW 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 371 SW 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 371 SW 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 371 SW 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 SW 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
