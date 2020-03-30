371 SW 8th St

Gorgeous 2/1 furnished apartment recently remodeled very tastefully. 55+ community in a very pristine location, close to Mizner Park, Beach, great restaurants, movie theater, shopping malls and supermarkets. Won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.