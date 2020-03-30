3611 NW 5th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful Luxury Townhouse in East Boca Raton, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with parking for 4 cars (2 in garage). This is the largest floor plan in the community: 2,334 living square feet. Walking distance to FAU and Lynn Universities, very close to Beach and Mizner Park. Townhome is freshly painted with high end finishes. Outstanding, very secure community with 2 heated pools, new clubhouse, fitness center with Peloton bikes, weights and showers. Easy to show, available immediately upon association approval.



(RLNE5640412)