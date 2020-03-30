All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated April 20 2020

3611 NW 5th Ter

3611 Northwest 5th Terrace · (305) 330-5634
Location

3611 Northwest 5th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Luxury Townhouse in East Boca Raton, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with parking for 4 cars (2 in garage). This is the largest floor plan in the community: 2,334 living square feet. Walking distance to FAU and Lynn Universities, very close to Beach and Mizner Park. Townhome is freshly painted with high end finishes. Outstanding, very secure community with 2 heated pools, new clubhouse, fitness center with Peloton bikes, weights and showers. Easy to show, available immediately upon association approval.

(RLNE5640412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 NW 5th Ter have any available units?
3611 NW 5th Ter has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3611 NW 5th Ter have?
Some of 3611 NW 5th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 NW 5th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3611 NW 5th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 NW 5th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 NW 5th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 3611 NW 5th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3611 NW 5th Ter does offer parking.
Does 3611 NW 5th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3611 NW 5th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 NW 5th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3611 NW 5th Ter has a pool.
Does 3611 NW 5th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3611 NW 5th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 NW 5th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 NW 5th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 NW 5th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3611 NW 5th Ter has units with air conditioning.
