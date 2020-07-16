35 Tam O Shanter Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful and well kept 1 story home in Boca Raton. Marble floors in high traffic areas and bamboo floors in bedrooms. Updated kitchen, granite countertops wood cabinets. High impact windows. Large patio, perfect for kids. Room for a pool. Pets are welcome! A+ schools. Quiet neighborhood, close to I-95 and right across from the town center of Boca Raton. Fantastic location across Town Center Mall and near I95, Turnpike, and all restaurants and shopping venues. Won't last. School info subject to verification: Calusa Elementary/OmniMiddle/Spanish River High. The garage was modified as a play space for kids or can also be used as another bedroom.