Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:14 AM

35 Tam O Shanter Ln

35 Tam O Shanter Lane · (561) 927-5412
Location

35 Tam O Shanter Lane, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and well kept 1 story home in Boca Raton. Marble floors in high traffic areas and bamboo floors in bedrooms. Updated kitchen, granite countertops wood cabinets. High impact windows. Large patio, perfect for kids. Room for a pool. Pets are welcome! A+ schools. Quiet neighborhood, close to I-95 and right across from the town center of Boca Raton. Fantastic location across Town Center Mall and near I95, Turnpike, and all restaurants and shopping venues. Won't last. School info subject to verification: Calusa Elementary/OmniMiddle/Spanish River High. The garage was modified as a play space for kids or can also be used as another bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Tam O Shanter Ln have any available units?
35 Tam O Shanter Ln has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Tam O Shanter Ln have?
Some of 35 Tam O Shanter Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Tam O Shanter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
35 Tam O Shanter Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Tam O Shanter Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Tam O Shanter Ln is pet friendly.
Does 35 Tam O Shanter Ln offer parking?
Yes, 35 Tam O Shanter Ln offers parking.
Does 35 Tam O Shanter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Tam O Shanter Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Tam O Shanter Ln have a pool?
Yes, 35 Tam O Shanter Ln has a pool.
Does 35 Tam O Shanter Ln have accessible units?
No, 35 Tam O Shanter Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Tam O Shanter Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Tam O Shanter Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Tam O Shanter Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Tam O Shanter Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
