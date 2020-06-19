All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 300 Southeast 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
300 Southeast 5th Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:47 PM

300 Southeast 5th Avenue

300 Southeast 5th Avenue · (561) 923-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 Southeast 5th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Boca Raton Hotel and Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7090 · Avail. now

$8,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
valet service
300 Southeast 5th Avenue Apt #7090, Boca Raton, FL 33432 - 3 BR 4.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 3 BEDROOM 4.5 BATH $8250 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10611150 C/O: Venture Realty Group Fantastic eastern exposure, with both Lake Boca and ocean views. Large covered balcony over 500 sq. ft., accessible from every room! Completely Remodeled in 2019. New flooring throughout, new kitchen and appliances, fitted closets, separate laundry room with new W/D & cabinetry, wet bar, and extra large 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet. Condo is one of the largest 3BR/4.5BA in the complex, totaling over 2,660 sq. ft. interior. Enjoy the private amenities of Mizner Tower including 2 tennis courts, 2 spas, large pool, 2 fitness rooms, dock, pool bar, party room, valet parking, doorman, 24 hour security. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3593471 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Southeast 5th Avenue have any available units?
300 Southeast 5th Avenue has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Southeast 5th Avenue have?
Some of 300 Southeast 5th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Southeast 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 Southeast 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Southeast 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Southeast 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 300 Southeast 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 Southeast 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 300 Southeast 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Southeast 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Southeast 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 300 Southeast 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 300 Southeast 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 Southeast 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Southeast 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Southeast 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Southeast 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Southeast 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 Southeast 5th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Mizner Court
6503 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Golden Palms
373 Northwest 4th Diagonal
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33432
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33433

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity