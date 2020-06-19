Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court valet service

300 Southeast 5th Avenue Apt #7090, Boca Raton, FL 33432 - 3 BR 4.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 3 BEDROOM 4.5 BATH $8250 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10611150 C/O: Venture Realty Group Fantastic eastern exposure, with both Lake Boca and ocean views. Large covered balcony over 500 sq. ft., accessible from every room! Completely Remodeled in 2019. New flooring throughout, new kitchen and appliances, fitted closets, separate laundry room with new W/D & cabinetry, wet bar, and extra large 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet. Condo is one of the largest 3BR/4.5BA in the complex, totaling over 2,660 sq. ft. interior. Enjoy the private amenities of Mizner Tower including 2 tennis courts, 2 spas, large pool, 2 fitness rooms, dock, pool bar, party room, valet parking, doorman, 24 hour security. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3593471 ]