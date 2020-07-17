2441 NW 59th Street

Amenities
Available annual at $4200/month or seasonal at $8500/month, minimum 5 months.Very spacious 3 bedroom plus huge TV den/ 4th bedroom. 3 1/2 baths. Eat in Kitchen - renovated 5 years ago. Large living room, separate dining room. High ceilings with skylights. Gorgeous Lake and Golf Course View from wrapped glassed, screened in porch.Located in Broken Sound Country Club; a 5 star platinum resort . Golf Courses, 23 tennis courts, 2 clubhouses, state of the art fitness center, spa, salon, restaurants. A rated school district. Junior camp programs year round. see web site Https://www.brokensoundclub.org