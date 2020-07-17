All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:05 PM

2441 NW 59th Street

2441 Northwest 59th Street · (917) 952-7822
Location

2441 Northwest 59th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33496
Broken Sound

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
tennis court
Available annual at $4200/month or seasonal at $8500/month, minimum 5 months.Very spacious 3 bedroom plus huge TV den/ 4th bedroom. 3 1/2 baths. Eat in Kitchen - renovated 5 years ago. Large living room, separate dining room. High ceilings with skylights. Gorgeous Lake and Golf Course View from wrapped glassed, screened in porch.Located in Broken Sound Country Club; a 5 star platinum resort . Golf Courses, 23 tennis courts, 2 clubhouses, state of the art fitness center, spa, salon, restaurants. A rated school district. Junior camp programs year round. see web site Https://www.brokensoundclub.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 NW 59th Street have any available units?
2441 NW 59th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2441 NW 59th Street have?
Some of 2441 NW 59th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 NW 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2441 NW 59th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 NW 59th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2441 NW 59th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 2441 NW 59th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2441 NW 59th Street offers parking.
Does 2441 NW 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2441 NW 59th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 NW 59th Street have a pool?
No, 2441 NW 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2441 NW 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 2441 NW 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 NW 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 NW 59th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 NW 59th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2441 NW 59th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
