234 NW 8th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ice maker microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful detached 1926 cottage - private freestanding back house available for off season or annual rental. Meticulously maintained in East Boca. Close to Mizner Park, Royal Palm Shops and 1.5 miles to stunning beaches!! This lovely fully furnished studio features a king size bed, flat screen TV, 2 small refrigerators, ice maker, stove, microwave, washer & dryer. All the comforts of HOME! Peaceful and tropical setting - perfect for one or 2 people. Will consider trained pet. Rent includes electric, water & cable!