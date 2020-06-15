All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:33 AM

234 NW 8th Street

234 Northwest 8th Street · (561) 289-5151
Location

234 Northwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful detached 1926 cottage - private freestanding back house available for off season or annual rental. Meticulously maintained in East Boca. Close to Mizner Park, Royal Palm Shops and 1.5 miles to stunning beaches!! This lovely fully furnished studio features a king size bed, flat screen TV, 2 small refrigerators, ice maker, stove, microwave, washer & dryer. All the comforts of HOME! Peaceful and tropical setting - perfect for one or 2 people. Will consider trained pet. Rent includes electric, water & cable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 NW 8th Street have any available units?
234 NW 8th Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 NW 8th Street have?
Some of 234 NW 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 NW 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 NW 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 NW 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 NW 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 234 NW 8th Street offer parking?
No, 234 NW 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 234 NW 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 NW 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 NW 8th Street have a pool?
No, 234 NW 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 NW 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 234 NW 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 NW 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 NW 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 NW 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 NW 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
