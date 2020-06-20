228 E Boca Raton Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill

Modern & fully updated Key-West inspired corner-unit townhouse in Boca's HOTTEST neighborhood. Featuring a metal roof & all impact windows & doors, the courtyard leads you to all the modern luxuries you deserve. High end kitchen remodeled with Thermador appliances, induction cooktop, & quartz countertops. New A/C, pool heater, hot water tank, & W/D. 10-ft ceilings with tons of natural light throughout the house. Master bedroom suite features a built-in office area, 2 walk-in closets, a luxurious bathroom, and a private covered balcony overlooking the pool. separated from the Master by a long hallway are the 2 XL guest bedrooms. Steps from Mizner Park & Downtown Boca Raton, this location can't be beat.