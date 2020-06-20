All apartments in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL
228 E Boca Raton Rd
228 E Boca Raton Rd

228 East Boca Raton Road · (954) 953-0039
Location

228 East Boca Raton Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2837 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
Modern & fully updated Key-West inspired corner-unit townhouse in Boca's HOTTEST neighborhood. Featuring a metal roof & all impact windows & doors, the courtyard leads you to all the modern luxuries you deserve. High end kitchen remodeled with Thermador appliances, induction cooktop, & quartz countertops. New A/C, pool heater, hot water tank, & W/D. 10-ft ceilings with tons of natural light throughout the house. Master bedroom suite features a built-in office area, 2 walk-in closets, a luxurious bathroom, and a private covered balcony overlooking the pool. separated from the Master by a long hallway are the 2 XL guest bedrooms. Steps from Mizner Park & Downtown Boca Raton, this location can't be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 E Boca Raton Rd have any available units?
228 E Boca Raton Rd has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 E Boca Raton Rd have?
Some of 228 E Boca Raton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 E Boca Raton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
228 E Boca Raton Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 E Boca Raton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 228 E Boca Raton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 228 E Boca Raton Rd offer parking?
No, 228 E Boca Raton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 228 E Boca Raton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 E Boca Raton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 E Boca Raton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 228 E Boca Raton Rd has a pool.
Does 228 E Boca Raton Rd have accessible units?
No, 228 E Boca Raton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 228 E Boca Raton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 E Boca Raton Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 E Boca Raton Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 E Boca Raton Rd has units with air conditioning.
