21344 Pagosa Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Renovated 3bdr/2.5 bath plus bonus office/ play area with fantastic lake views in highly desirable Fairfield of Boca. This 2 car garage, corner unit has all new flooring. Updated kitchen, wood cabinets, granite counters & brand new SS appliances. Gorgeous, remodeled baths with Italian marble. Master bath has large shower & double sinks. Master bedroom has water view & walk in closet. Freshly painted throughout. New AC. Laundry room inside.This gorgeous TH sits in the middle of the community a few steps to both resort style pools. Amenities also include clubhouse, tot lot, basketball, tennis courts & more. 24 hr manned gate! Walking distance to Boca Center & the Town Center Mall. The best schools & a short drive to the beach. If you're looking for a rental that has it all,this is it!