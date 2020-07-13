All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 21344 Pagosa Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
21344 Pagosa Court
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

21344 Pagosa Court

21344 Pagosa Court · (561) 702-0246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21344 Pagosa Court, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Fairfield at Boca of Cedar Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Renovated 3bdr/2.5 bath plus bonus office/ play area with fantastic lake views in highly desirable Fairfield of Boca. This 2 car garage, corner unit has all new flooring. Updated kitchen, wood cabinets, granite counters & brand new SS appliances. Gorgeous, remodeled baths with Italian marble. Master bath has large shower & double sinks. Master bedroom has water view & walk in closet. Freshly painted throughout. New AC. Laundry room inside.This gorgeous TH sits in the middle of the community a few steps to both resort style pools. Amenities also include clubhouse, tot lot, basketball, tennis courts & more. 24 hr manned gate! Walking distance to Boca Center & the Town Center Mall. The best schools & a short drive to the beach. If you're looking for a rental that has it all,this is it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21344 Pagosa Court have any available units?
21344 Pagosa Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21344 Pagosa Court have?
Some of 21344 Pagosa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21344 Pagosa Court currently offering any rent specials?
21344 Pagosa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21344 Pagosa Court pet-friendly?
No, 21344 Pagosa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 21344 Pagosa Court offer parking?
Yes, 21344 Pagosa Court offers parking.
Does 21344 Pagosa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21344 Pagosa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21344 Pagosa Court have a pool?
Yes, 21344 Pagosa Court has a pool.
Does 21344 Pagosa Court have accessible units?
No, 21344 Pagosa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21344 Pagosa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21344 Pagosa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 21344 Pagosa Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21344 Pagosa Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21344 Pagosa Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Crown Court
1400 Northwest 15th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33433

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton Apartments with Pools
Boca Raton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoca Raton Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity