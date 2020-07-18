155 E Boca Raton Rd

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment on 11th floor of the brand new Tower 155 ideally located in east Boca Raton and near I-95, shopping, Mizner Park, restaurants, and close to the beach. Amenities included: balcony, great views, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, separate storage room, washer/dryer, rooftop gym, 24 hour doorman, valet parking, elevators, rooftop spa, and concierge. Pet friendly. Date Available: July1, 2020.



$7,900/month rent. $7,900 security deposit (landlord), $7,900 security deposit (condo association), last month's rent required. Condo Association application fee and approval required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.



Building features are: two story lobby and clubroom; "Urban" landscaped rooftop sundeck featuring hot tub, bar, resort-style covered cabanas, and lounge areas; First floor resort-style swimming pool featuring private covered cabanas; State-of-the-art fitness center; Clubroom; Children's game room, News room; Secure garage with controlled access parking (includes two parking spaces for tenant); Three high-speed elevators; High-speed Internet and Wi-Fi throughout all common areas; Smart building app for tablet/smartphone access to the wide array of popular services, amenities, cameras; trolley service to local establishments and local businesses; 24-hour security and video surveillance; Pet-friendly environment.



This property is owned by a local landlord who gives personal service.