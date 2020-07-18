All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

155 E Boca Raton Rd

155 East Boca Raton Road · (203) 321-6245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 East Boca Raton Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 · Avail. now

$7,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
valet service
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment on 11th floor of the brand new Tower 155 ideally located in east Boca Raton and near I-95, shopping, Mizner Park, restaurants, and close to the beach. Amenities included: balcony, great views, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, separate storage room, washer/dryer, rooftop gym, 24 hour doorman, valet parking, elevators, rooftop spa, and concierge. Pet friendly. Date Available: July1, 2020.

$7,900/month rent. $7,900 security deposit (landlord), $7,900 security deposit (condo association), last month's rent required. Condo Association application fee and approval required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Building features are: two story lobby and clubroom; "Urban" landscaped rooftop sundeck featuring hot tub, bar, resort-style covered cabanas, and lounge areas; First floor resort-style swimming pool featuring private covered cabanas; State-of-the-art fitness center; Clubroom; Children's game room, News room; Secure garage with controlled access parking (includes two parking spaces for tenant); Three high-speed elevators; High-speed Internet and Wi-Fi throughout all common areas; Smart building app for tablet/smartphone access to the wide array of popular services, amenities, cameras; trolley service to local establishments and local businesses; 24-hour security and video surveillance; Pet-friendly environment.

This property is owned by a local landlord who gives personal service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 E Boca Raton Rd have any available units?
155 E Boca Raton Rd has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 E Boca Raton Rd have?
Some of 155 E Boca Raton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 E Boca Raton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
155 E Boca Raton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 E Boca Raton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 E Boca Raton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 155 E Boca Raton Rd offers parking.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 E Boca Raton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 155 E Boca Raton Rd has a pool.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Rd have accessible units?
No, 155 E Boca Raton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 E Boca Raton Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 155 E Boca Raton Rd has units with air conditioning.
