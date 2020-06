Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Large and comfortable 4 beds and 2 baths house with a pool and a wood deck. House has updated Kitchen with 2 car garage in a lot with space for you boat or your toys on the side. Almost a quarter acre lot. House has wood floors, ceramic and vinyl in one of the bedroom. A lot of closet space and a huge shed in the back for all your tools.

Great Neighborhood with Great schools in a very quite street. Easy and fast approval, No credit score required. Pets are welcome with a $200 NON refundable fee. POOL MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT