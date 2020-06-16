1445 NW 49th Lane

Amenities
SPACIOUS 3BR/2.5 BA.+LOFT,(built in 2012), w/Many UPGRADES at CENTRA ''Mango'' model IMPACT WINDOWS,EXTRA WIDE 2 CarGARAGE w/GREAT STORAGE. Recessed Lights thru-out. Kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, S/S Appliances, GRANITE Counters & ISLAND Seats 3. Kitchen overlooks Large Family Rm/Dining 2nd Level boasts Large Loft,Large MasterBedroom with HUGE WALK-IN Closet & a Private BALCONY, Ma.Bath w/Granite,Double Sinks SepShower, Sep.Tub&DualSinks,Guest Ba w/Dual Sinks. Laundry room upstairs! 2 guest rooms, 9'Clgs thru-out, 50 gallon water heater