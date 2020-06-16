All apartments in Boca Raton
1445 NW 49th Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:17 PM

1445 NW 49th Lane

1445 Northwest 49th Lane · (561) 409-6033
Location

1445 Northwest 49th Lane, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Blue Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1839 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SPACIOUS 3BR/2.5 BA.+LOFT,(built in 2012), w/Many UPGRADES at CENTRA ''Mango'' model IMPACT WINDOWS,EXTRA WIDE 2 CarGARAGE w/GREAT STORAGE. Recessed Lights thru-out. Kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, S/S Appliances, GRANITE Counters & ISLAND Seats 3. Kitchen overlooks Large Family Rm/Dining 2nd Level boasts Large Loft,Large MasterBedroom with HUGE WALK-IN Closet & a Private BALCONY, Ma.Bath w/Granite,Double Sinks SepShower, Sep.Tub&DualSinks,Guest Ba w/Dual Sinks. Laundry room upstairs! 2 guest rooms, 9'Clgs thru-out, 50 gallon water heater

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 NW 49th Lane have any available units?
1445 NW 49th Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1445 NW 49th Lane have?
Some of 1445 NW 49th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 NW 49th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1445 NW 49th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 NW 49th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1445 NW 49th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1445 NW 49th Lane offer parking?
No, 1445 NW 49th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1445 NW 49th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 NW 49th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 NW 49th Lane have a pool?
No, 1445 NW 49th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1445 NW 49th Lane have accessible units?
No, 1445 NW 49th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 NW 49th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 NW 49th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 NW 49th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 NW 49th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
