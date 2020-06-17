1429 NW 48th Street

Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION - GATED COMMUNITY Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome- Kitchen with large island, granite counters stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer, recessed lighting, impact glass windows, custom window treatments.Each bedroom has large en-suites.Loft area great for an office/playroom.X Large 2 car garage excellent for additional storage. Great outdoor interlocking patio at front of the house, High ceiling throughout unitExcellent resort style amenities, minutes to 95- Basic Cable included. Don't miss this one