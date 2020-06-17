All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

1429 NW 48th Street

1429 Northwest 48th Street · (561) 445-2451
Location

1429 Northwest 48th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Blue Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION - GATED COMMUNITY Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome- Kitchen with large island, granite counters stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer, recessed lighting, impact glass windows, custom window treatments.Each bedroom has large en-suites.Loft area great for an office/playroom.X Large 2 car garage excellent for additional storage. Great outdoor interlocking patio at front of the house, High ceiling throughout unitExcellent resort style amenities, minutes to 95- Basic Cable included. Don't miss this one

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 NW 48th Street have any available units?
1429 NW 48th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1429 NW 48th Street have?
Some of 1429 NW 48th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 NW 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 NW 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 NW 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1429 NW 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1429 NW 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1429 NW 48th Street does offer parking.
Does 1429 NW 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 NW 48th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 NW 48th Street have a pool?
No, 1429 NW 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1429 NW 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 1429 NW 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 NW 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 NW 48th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 NW 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 NW 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
