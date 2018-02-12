All apartments in Boca Raton
1000 Northwest 17th Avenue

1000 Northwest 17th Avenue · (786) 347-1337
Location

1000 Northwest 17th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Country Club Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,125

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue have any available units?
1000 Northwest 17th Avenue has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Northwest 17th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Northwest 17th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
