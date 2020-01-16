All apartments in Bloomingdale
654 Breezeway Court
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:29 PM

654 Breezeway Court

654 Breezeway Court · No Longer Available
Location

654 Breezeway Court, Bloomingdale, FL 33511

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Breezeway Court have any available units?
654 Breezeway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 654 Breezeway Court currently offering any rent specials?
654 Breezeway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Breezeway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 Breezeway Court is pet friendly.
Does 654 Breezeway Court offer parking?
No, 654 Breezeway Court does not offer parking.
Does 654 Breezeway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Breezeway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Breezeway Court have a pool?
Yes, 654 Breezeway Court has a pool.
Does 654 Breezeway Court have accessible units?
No, 654 Breezeway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Breezeway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Breezeway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 Breezeway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 Breezeway Court does not have units with air conditioning.
