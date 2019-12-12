All apartments in Bloomingdale
643 Breezeway Court
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:27 PM

643 Breezeway Court

643 Breezeway Court · No Longer Available
Location

643 Breezeway Court, Bloomingdale, FL 33511

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Breezeway Court have any available units?
643 Breezeway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 643 Breezeway Court currently offering any rent specials?
643 Breezeway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Breezeway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 Breezeway Court is pet friendly.
Does 643 Breezeway Court offer parking?
No, 643 Breezeway Court does not offer parking.
Does 643 Breezeway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Breezeway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Breezeway Court have a pool?
Yes, 643 Breezeway Court has a pool.
Does 643 Breezeway Court have accessible units?
No, 643 Breezeway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Breezeway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Breezeway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 643 Breezeway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 Breezeway Court does not have units with air conditioning.

