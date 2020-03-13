All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

4625 DAVENTRY PLACE

4625 Daventry Place · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Daventry Place, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious fenced backyard, this home features an open floor plan, tile, and vinyl plank flooring throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Hang out in the spacious fenced backyard under the covered patio. This home won’t last long!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE have any available units?
4625 DAVENTRY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE have?
Some of 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4625 DAVENTRY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE offers parking.
Does 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE have a pool?
No, 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 DAVENTRY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

