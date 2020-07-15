All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

4509 Compass Oaks Dr

4509 Compass Oaks Drive · (813) 312-6693
Location

4509 Compass Oaks Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4509 Compass Oaks Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3080 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4509 Compass Oaks Dr Available 08/01/20 4509 Compass Oaks Dr - Call Chris Green @ (813) 312-6693 for more information on this home. Beautifully maintained pool home in popular Bloomingdale! With 3080 sq ft, there is plenty of space. Home features a triple split floor plan with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, large home office downstairs and bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. This property will be available for move-in on 1 August 2020. Contact Property Manager for showing appointments, home is currently occupied. Apply online at www.suburbantamparentals.com At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due with any rent and deposit(s) along with a $50 pet processing fee (if required). Pets are welcome with owner approval. No dangerous dog breeds.

(RLNE3193323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Compass Oaks Dr have any available units?
4509 Compass Oaks Dr has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4509 Compass Oaks Dr have?
Some of 4509 Compass Oaks Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 Compass Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Compass Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Compass Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4509 Compass Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4509 Compass Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 4509 Compass Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4509 Compass Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Compass Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Compass Oaks Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4509 Compass Oaks Dr has a pool.
Does 4509 Compass Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 4509 Compass Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Compass Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 Compass Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4509 Compass Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4509 Compass Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4509 Compass Oaks Dr?
