4509 Compass Oaks Dr Available 08/01/20 4509 Compass Oaks Dr - Call Chris Green @ (813) 312-6693 for more information on this home. Beautifully maintained pool home in popular Bloomingdale! With 3080 sq ft, there is plenty of space. Home features a triple split floor plan with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, large home office downstairs and bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. This property will be available for move-in on 1 August 2020. Contact Property Manager for showing appointments, home is currently occupied. Apply online at www.suburbantamparentals.com At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due with any rent and deposit(s) along with a $50 pet processing fee (if required). Pets are welcome with owner approval. No dangerous dog breeds.



