Bloomingdale, FL
4006 Levonshire Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:50 PM

4006 Levonshire Place

4006 Levonshire Place · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Levonshire Place, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Levonshire Place have any available units?
4006 Levonshire Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 4006 Levonshire Place currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Levonshire Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Levonshire Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Levonshire Place is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Levonshire Place offer parking?
No, 4006 Levonshire Place does not offer parking.
Does 4006 Levonshire Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Levonshire Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Levonshire Place have a pool?
Yes, 4006 Levonshire Place has a pool.
Does 4006 Levonshire Place have accessible units?
No, 4006 Levonshire Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Levonshire Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Levonshire Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Levonshire Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 Levonshire Place does not have units with air conditioning.

