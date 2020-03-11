3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT

Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath POOL home in Bloomingdale! Situated on huge 1/3 acre cul-de-sac lot. Over 2500 sq/ft of living space. Spacious kitchen with corian counters and all major appliances included. Huge screened in lanai with brick pavers. Overlooks scenic conservation area. Oversized 2 car garage with extra storage. LAWN and POOL service included in rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
