Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:13 AM

3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT

3901 Paddlewheel Court · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Paddlewheel Court, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath POOL home in Bloomingdale! Situated on huge 1/3 acre cul-de-sac lot. Over 2500 sq/ft of living space. Spacious kitchen with corian counters and all major appliances included. Huge screened in lanai with brick pavers. Overlooks scenic conservation area. Oversized 2 car garage with extra storage. LAWN and POOL service included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT have any available units?
3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT have?
Some of 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT offers parking.
Does 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT has a pool.
Does 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT have accessible units?
No, 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 PADDLEWHEEL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
