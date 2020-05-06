All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 3616 Greenstone Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
3616 Greenstone Place
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

3616 Greenstone Place

3616 Greenstone Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

3616 Greenstone Place, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Valrico Pool Home
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,855 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval.

(RLNE5670842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Greenstone Place have any available units?
3616 Greenstone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 3616 Greenstone Place have?
Some of 3616 Greenstone Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Greenstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Greenstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Greenstone Place pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Greenstone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 3616 Greenstone Place offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Greenstone Place offers parking.
Does 3616 Greenstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Greenstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Greenstone Place have a pool?
Yes, 3616 Greenstone Place has a pool.
Does 3616 Greenstone Place have accessible units?
No, 3616 Greenstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Greenstone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Greenstone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Greenstone Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3616 Greenstone Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBloomingdale Apartments with Balconies
Bloomingdale Apartments with GaragesBloomingdale Apartments with Pools
Bloomingdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FL
Sarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa