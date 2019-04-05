2523 WRENCREST CIRCLE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, two bath home located Bloomingdale. Fenced Yard. Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings in main living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen. Eat in breakfast nook. Formal dining room off the kitchen with volume ceilings. Breakfast bar opens up to family room. Interior washer dryer hookups. Ceiling fans in family room and all 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom has volume ceilings, his & her sinks and a large walk in closet. Conveniently located near great schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This home can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay! Schedule a tour today!