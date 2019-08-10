1601 Carter Oaks Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596 Bloomingdale
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
parking
garage
Well maintained 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with open floor plan. Wood flooring, cross the street from Bloomingdale High School. Renter's Insurance Required- $ 100,000 minimum coverage in liability and property damage.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
