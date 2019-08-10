All apartments in Bloomingdale
1601 CARTER OAKS DRIVE
1601 CARTER OAKS DRIVE

1601 Carter Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Carter Oaks Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with open floor plan. Wood flooring, cross the street from Bloomingdale High School. Renter's Insurance Required- $ 100,000 minimum coverage in liability and property damage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

