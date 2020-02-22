All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated February 22 2020 at 7:41 PM

1441 Monte Lake Drive

1441 Monte Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Monte Lake Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Monte Lake Drive have any available units?
1441 Monte Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 1441 Monte Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Monte Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Monte Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Monte Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Monte Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 1441 Monte Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Monte Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Monte Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Monte Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1441 Monte Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 1441 Monte Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1441 Monte Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Monte Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Monte Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Monte Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Monte Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

