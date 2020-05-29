All apartments in Bloomingdale
1430 Monte Lake Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1430 Monte Lake Drive

1430 Monte Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Monte Lake Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Monte Lake Drive have any available units?
1430 Monte Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 1430 Monte Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Monte Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Monte Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Monte Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Monte Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 1430 Monte Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Monte Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Monte Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Monte Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 1430 Monte Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Monte Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1430 Monte Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Monte Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Monte Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Monte Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Monte Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

