Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
1403 Midoneck Court
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1403 Midoneck Court

1403 Midoneck Court · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Midoneck Court, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Midoneck Court have any available units?
1403 Midoneck Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 1403 Midoneck Court currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Midoneck Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Midoneck Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Midoneck Court is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Midoneck Court offer parking?
No, 1403 Midoneck Court does not offer parking.
Does 1403 Midoneck Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Midoneck Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Midoneck Court have a pool?
Yes, 1403 Midoneck Court has a pool.
Does 1403 Midoneck Court have accessible units?
No, 1403 Midoneck Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Midoneck Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Midoneck Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Midoneck Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 Midoneck Court does not have units with air conditioning.
