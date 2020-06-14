Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:17 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Bithlo, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bithlo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
1936 Cascades Cove Dr.
1936 Cascades Cove Drive, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2824 sqft
1936 Cascades Cove Dr. Available 06/15/20 Stunning 4/3 with Great Views, Affordable Price! Lawn service is included!! - This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom gem is located in the sought after Cypress Lakes Community in East Orlando.
Results within 1 mile of Bithlo

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15206 Perdido Drive
15206 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3514 sqft
15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1967 CORNER GLEN DRIVE
1967 Corner Glen Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2354 sqft
LIKE NEW! Charming 3 bed / 2.5 bath 2,354 sqft home with a DOWNSTAIRS BONUS ROOM / OFFICE, UPSTAIRS LOFT, & a huge FENCED backyard conveniently located in East Orlando only minutes from Avalon Town Center, Waterford Lakes, UCF, and major roadways.
Results within 5 miles of Bithlo
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Stoneybrook
18 Units Available
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
17 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1226 sqft
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
42 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1345 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come experience living in style at Hudson at East.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1363 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,204
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1657 Canoe Creek Rd
1657 Canoe Creek Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1673 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
14717 Sapodilla Dr.
14717 Sapodilla Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2623 sqft
14717 Sapodilla Dr. Available 06/22/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13807 Guildhall Circle
13807 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1783 sqft
13807 Guildhall Circle Available 07/10/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL neighborhood of Eastwood Golf Community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N Alafaya Trail Unit 2204
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Sophie Blvd.
1115 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1383 sqft
1115 Sophie Blvd. Available 07/03/20 Two Story Patio Home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Two Story unit, 3/2 2 story Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections, 1383 Sq. Ft.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2100 sqft
2648 Fallbrook Drive Available 06/24/20 4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - AVAILABLE MID JUNE GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! Beautiful 4/2 pool home in Isles of Little Creek! This home sits on a gorgeous lot with a

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1305 Shallcross Avenue
1305 Shallcross Avenue, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2036 sqft
1305 Shallcross Avenue Available 07/21/20 Stunning 3/3.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage Located in the Gated Community of Spring Isle - Avalon Park - Stunning 3/3.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO)
2761 Dover Glen Circle, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2889 sqft
2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) Available 07/01/20 2761 Dover Glen Circle Orlando FL 32828 - Available July 1st! 2020! This two- story luxury home on an extended lot in the Stoneybrook East golf community boasts beautiful travertine tile and natural

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2541 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2541 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Now this one you can't be passed by!! You will fall in love with this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Windmill Pointe.
Results within 10 miles of Bithlo
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Union Park
8 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Vista East
89 Units Available
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1364 sqft
Just off Lee Vista in Orlando near Hidden Lakes Elementary. Many interior upgrades including 9-foot ceilings, divided sinks, ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, and doors with peepholes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
City Guide for Bithlo, FL

Bithlo comes from the Muskogee word "pilo," which means canoe!

Bithlo is a community in Orange County, Florida with a population of 8,268. The population has almost doubled since the year 2000, which is proof of this city's growth and revitalization. The town is just outside Orlando, about 30 minutes by car. This town was beset by problems and poverty for much of the 1900s but has undergone massive changes in the last decade. Hundreds of volunteers came to the village to help transform the area, especially the future main street, which they are calling "Transformation Village." It's had a rough past, but the volunteer work and the determination of its residents are helping to bring it to a new place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bithlo, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bithlo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

