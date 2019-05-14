1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Looking to save thousands? Look no further, this home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN. Awaiting your arrival is this well-maintained two-story 4-bed, 3 bath home is situated on a large corner lot with mature landscaping & freshly painted exterior. Perfect for a growing family with an open floor plan ideal for entertaining and large family gatherings. Located on the 1st floor you have the formal living room + dining, Spacious living room, kitchen and 1 bedroom + full bath. NEW laminate flooring throughout the main living areas and downstairs bedroom. The Chef of the household will appreciate this functional kitchen offering ample counter space + storage, sleek appliances & casual eat in space. The large upstairs master suite features walk in closet space & master bath with dual vanities garden bath & walk in shower. The other two bedrooms located up stairs share a nicely appointed bathroom. Just off the family room you will find large sliding doors with access to the covered lanai and paver patio with fully fenced backyard where you can enjoy privacy & solitude. Quiet family-oriented Windsor Grande offers options for every taste - resort-style pool, splash pad, clubhouse with kitchen, fitness, playground, tennis and basketball courts, dog park and walking trails. Nearby Waterford lakes shopping center where you have a variety of shopping & dining. 408/ East-West Expressway provides an easy commute to the airport, downtown and Disney. Don't miss the chance to make this beautiful home yours!



Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.