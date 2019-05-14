All apartments in Bithlo
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive

1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Looking to save thousands? Look no further, this home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN. Awaiting your arrival is this well-maintained two-story 4-bed, 3 bath home is situated on a large corner lot with mature landscaping & freshly painted exterior. Perfect for a growing family with an open floor plan ideal for entertaining and large family gatherings. Located on the 1st floor you have the formal living room + dining, Spacious living room, kitchen and 1 bedroom + full bath. NEW laminate flooring throughout the main living areas and downstairs bedroom. The Chef of the household will appreciate this functional kitchen offering ample counter space + storage, sleek appliances & casual eat in space. The large upstairs master suite features walk in closet space & master bath with dual vanities garden bath & walk in shower. The other two bedrooms located up stairs share a nicely appointed bathroom. Just off the family room you will find large sliding doors with access to the covered lanai and paver patio with fully fenced backyard where you can enjoy privacy & solitude. Quiet family-oriented Windsor Grande offers options for every taste - resort-style pool, splash pad, clubhouse with kitchen, fitness, playground, tennis and basketball courts, dog park and walking trails. Nearby Waterford lakes shopping center where you have a variety of shopping & dining. 408/ East-West Expressway provides an easy commute to the airport, downtown and Disney. Don't miss the chance to make this beautiful home yours!

Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive have any available units?
1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive have?
Some of 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1988 Oak Grove Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
