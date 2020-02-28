1939 DARLIN CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave carpet

You'll love coming home to this inviting space. The home features a two-car garage, with hardwood-style and plush carpet throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Step out back to relax in either the screened-in patio or the outdoor patio in the backyard. Make this house your home and apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.