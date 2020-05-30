Amenities

garage stainless steel pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

18075 Thornhill Grand Circle Orlando FL 32820 - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms, 3 garage SFH located in Cypress Lakes. Only minutes from Corner Lakes Middle School. Laundry area and a fifth room that can be used as an office or game room!!sizable kitchen completed with Stainless steel appliances and a big fenced backyard. Excellent location , beautiful neighborhood near shops and restaurants.



Amenities; Club house, community pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts

Lawn care included in the rent

No pets Allowed



(RLNE5767807)