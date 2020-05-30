Amenities
18075 Thornhill Grand Circle Orlando FL 32820 - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms, 3 garage SFH located in Cypress Lakes. Only minutes from Corner Lakes Middle School. Laundry area and a fifth room that can be used as an office or game room!!sizable kitchen completed with Stainless steel appliances and a big fenced backyard. Excellent location , beautiful neighborhood near shops and restaurants.
Amenities; Club house, community pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts
Lawn care included in the rent
No pets Allowed
(RLNE5767807)