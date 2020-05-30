All apartments in Bithlo
Home
/
Bithlo, FL
/
18075 Thornhill Grand Circle
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

18075 Thornhill Grand Circle

18075 Thornhill Grand Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18075 Thornhill Grand Circle, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
18075 Thornhill Grand Circle Orlando FL 32820 - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms, 3 garage SFH located in Cypress Lakes. Only minutes from Corner Lakes Middle School. Laundry area and a fifth room that can be used as an office or game room!!sizable kitchen completed with Stainless steel appliances and a big fenced backyard. Excellent location , beautiful neighborhood near shops and restaurants.

Amenities; Club house, community pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts
Lawn care included in the rent
No pets Allowed

(RLNE5767807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle have any available units?
18075 Thornhill Grand Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle have?
Some of 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18075 Thornhill Grand Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bithlo.
Does 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle offers parking.
Does 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle have a pool?
Yes, 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle has a pool.
Does 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle have accessible units?
No, 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 18075 Thornhill Grand Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

