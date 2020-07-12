/
apartments with pool
9 Apartments for rent in Big Coppitt Key, FL with pool
55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435
55 Boca Chica Road, Big Coppitt Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
738 sqft
55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom One Bathroom Fully Furnished September 1, 2020 until March 31, 2021 - This one bedroom one bathroom is located in Seaside resort a beautiful waterfront gated community in Geiger Key 6 miles
Results within 5 miles of Big Coppitt Key
19 Golf Club Dr 2
19 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
870 sqft
Fully Furnished Home 2BR 1.5 BA on Golf Course - Property Id: 203002 Fully Furnished (option for unfurnished) In gated community with two pools and gym. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
6 Kingfisher
6 Kingfisher Lane, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1240 sqft
6 Kingfisher Available 04/16/20 6 MONTH Rental - Picture Perfect 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home At Key West Golf Club - Available now through mid-October. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single-family home is located in the Key West Golf Club Community.
Results within 10 miles of Big Coppitt Key
1304 Angela Street
1304 Angela Street, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1080 sqft
1304 Angela Street Available 08/17/20 Fully furnished 2 bed/2 bath private home in the Meadows - Located in the quiet neighborhood of the Meadows, this 2 bedroom / 2 bath fully furnished home is ready for your move in.
1901 S.Roosevelt Blvd #205E
1901 South Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1081 sqft
1901 S.Roosevelt Blvd #205E Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE JUL 15TH/ 1 YEAR LEASE 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Ocean View Condo at La Brisa - COMPLETELY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE JULY 15TH, 2020.
3521 Flagler Ave
3521 Flagler Avenue, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1029 sqft
3521 Flagler Ave Available 08/13/20 Single Family Home with Private Pool - Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a Den - This fully furnished home has it all. Centrally located in New Town and close to everything Key West has to offer.
82 Golf Club Drive
82 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
836 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Club Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this two-bedroom 1.5-bath townhome is located just steps from the large lagoon style pool.
1121 Southard St
1121 Southard Street, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1080 sqft
1121 Southard St Available 05/19/20 Beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with a private pool in Old Town - This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath fully furnished home with a private pool is located in the heart of Old Town.
906-2 Truman Ave
906 Truman Ave, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
906-2 Truman Ave Available 04/10/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath Partially Furnished Home in Old Town with Shared Pool - This great first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is located in Old Town, close to everything Key West has to offer.