8 Apartments for rent in Big Coppitt Key, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Big Coppitt Key apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435
55 Boca Chica Road, Big Coppitt Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
738 sqft
55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom One Bathroom Fully Furnished September 1, 2020 until March 31, 2021 - This one bedroom one bathroom is located in Seaside resort a beautiful waterfront gated community in Geiger Key 6 miles

1 Unit Available
314 Avenue D
314 Avenue D, Big Coppitt Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1431 sqft
Elevated 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home with huge yard! The spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space overlooks the living and dining area, perfect for entertaining! Hallway bathroom is conveniently located near the two hallway bedrooms, separated by linen

1 Unit Available
444 B Drive
444 Avenue B, Big Coppitt Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Spacious Studio in Key West - Property Id: 278438 Large, Renovated spotless unfurnished studio with a spacious bathroom, mirrored closet, private entrance, and ample parking in a quiet, beautiful neighborhood near the hospital.
1 Unit Available
6 Kingfisher
6 Kingfisher Lane, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1240 sqft
6 Kingfisher Available 04/16/20 6 MONTH Rental - Picture Perfect 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home At Key West Golf Club - Available now through mid-October. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single-family home is located in the Key West Golf Club Community.
1 Unit Available
921 Packer Street
921 Packer Street, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
423 sqft
Very small single family with off street parking and fenced in yard. Very simple cottage but walking distance from Duval. Owner Licensed Real Estate Broker

1 Unit Available
3521 Flagler Ave
3521 Flagler Avenue, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1029 sqft
3521 Flagler Ave Available 08/13/20 Single Family Home with Private Pool - Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a Den - This fully furnished home has it all. Centrally located in New Town and close to everything Key West has to offer.

1 Unit Available
82 Golf Club Drive
82 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
836 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Club Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this two-bedroom 1.5-bath townhome is located just steps from the large lagoon style pool.

1 Unit Available
1121 Southard St
1121 Southard Street, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1080 sqft
1121 Southard St Available 05/19/20 Beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with a private pool in Old Town - This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath fully furnished home with a private pool is located in the heart of Old Town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Big Coppitt Key, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Big Coppitt Key apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

