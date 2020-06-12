Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Big Coppitt Key, FL with balcony

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3 Del Mar BLVD
3 Del Mar Boulevard, Big Coppitt Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
Fully Furnished. 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family home. On the water. Boat ramp close by and plenty of storage for the boats and a car under the house. Pet Friendly. Open Kitchen and Living room, Balcony off the Living room.
Results within 5 miles of Big Coppitt Key

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29 Whistling Duck Lane
29 Whisling Duck Lane, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1060 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this three-bedroom 2 -bath town home has a terrific location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac .

1 of 22

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
6 Kingfisher
6 Kingfisher Lane, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1240 sqft
6 Kingfisher Available 04/16/20 6 MONTH Rental - Picture Perfect 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home At Key West Golf Club - Available now through mid-October. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single-family home is located in the Key West Golf Club Community.
Results within 10 miles of Big Coppitt Key

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1901 S.Roosevelt Blvd #205E
1901 South Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1081 sqft
1901 S.Roosevelt Blvd #205E Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE JUL 15TH/ 1 YEAR LEASE 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Ocean View Condo at La Brisa - COMPLETELY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE JULY 15TH, 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Golf Club Drive
205 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
6 MONTH RENTAL! Beautifully Furnished 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in the Sanctuary of the Key West Golf Community - This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the exclusive Sanctuary of the Golf Course community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103
2601 South Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 Available 06/17/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Furnished Beach Front Condo available 0617/20 - 12/17/20 - Key West by the Sea Rentals & Sales, Inc.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
907 South Street
907 South Street, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
720 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Old Town - This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath home is located in the Casa Marina neighborhood of Old Town.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
912 Windsor Lane
912 Windsor Lane, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,225
400 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 bath Home in Historic Old Town - This cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is conveniently located in Old Town and close to everything Key West has to offer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3521 Flagler Ave
3521 Flagler Avenue, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1029 sqft
3521 Flagler Ave Available 07/13/20 Single Family Home with Private Pool - Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a Den - This fully furnished home has it all. Centrally located in New Town and close to everything Key West has to offer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
82 Golf Club Drive
82 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
836 sqft
82 Golf Club Drive Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Club Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this two-bedroom 1.5-bath townhome is located just steps from the large lagoon style pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Southard St, Upstairs
1009 Southard Street, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1440 sqft
Old Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Upstairs - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located in the heart of downtown. This unit is located upstairs with a private entry on the left of the house.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1315 Reynolds Street
1315 Reynolds Street, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
595 sqft
6 MONTH Rental - Adorable Furnished Casa Marina 1/1 Cottage - Available early June 2020 thru mid-December 2020. Move right into this cozy, adorable 1/1 cottage located in a lovely Casa marina neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2635 Gulfview Drive
2635 Gulfview Drive, Key West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,350
1800 sqft
2635 Gulfview Drive Available 07/13/20 Fully Furnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with Pool and Open Water Views - This beautiful and spacious home has it all.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1121 Southard St
1121 Southard Street, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1080 sqft
1121 Southard St Available 05/19/20 Beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with a private pool in Old Town - This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath fully furnished home with a private pool is located in the heart of Old Town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Big Coppitt Key, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Big Coppitt Key renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

