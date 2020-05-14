All apartments in Big Coppitt Key
Big Coppitt Key, FL
444 B Drive
Last updated May 14 2020

444 B Drive

444 Avenue B · (786) 586-2001
Location

444 Avenue B, Big Coppitt Key, FL 33040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 06/01/20 Spacious Studio in Key West - Property Id: 278438

Large, Renovated spotless unfurnished studio with a spacious bathroom, mirrored closet, private entrance, and ample parking in a quiet, beautiful neighborhood near the hospital. The kitchenette includes small refrigerator, freezer, stovetop, microwave, and cabinets. 1 quiet person only, non-smoker, no pets. Background check and references will be required. Looking for a very clean long term tenant. no washer/dryer ..$1450.. All Utilities included with premium WiFi and cable. Only First and $1200 Deposit to move in!!!Available June 1st.
Property Id 278438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

