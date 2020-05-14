444 B Drive

Amenities

Large, Renovated spotless unfurnished studio with a spacious bathroom, mirrored closet, private entrance, and ample parking in a quiet, beautiful neighborhood near the hospital. The kitchenette includes small refrigerator, freezer, stovetop, microwave, and cabinets. 1 quiet person only, non-smoker, no pets. Background check and references will be required. Looking for a very clean long term tenant. no washer/dryer ..$1450.. All Utilities included with premium WiFi and cable. Only First and $1200 Deposit to move in!!!Available June 1st.

No Pets Allowed



