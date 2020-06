Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Elevated 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home with huge yard! The spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space overlooks the living and dining area, perfect for entertaining! Hallway bathroom is conveniently located near the two hallway bedrooms, separated by linen closet with washer and dryer. Master bedroom has private en suite master bathroom. Ceiling fans and tile flooring throughout. Plenty of off-street parking and fully fenced yard.