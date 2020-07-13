Beverly Hills- 2/2/2 Imperial Executive 2 model in excellent condition. Family room and Living room. Newer appliances and A/C. Corner lot with large rear porch perfect for BBQ or just relaxing. Available the end of June. Call Richard for more info 352 422 2180
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 Rose Avenue have any available units?
32 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, FL.
What amenities does 32 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 32 Rose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
32 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.