Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 AM

32 Rose Avenue

32 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

32 Rose Avenue, Beverly Hills, FL 34465

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beverly Hills- 2/2/2 Imperial Executive 2 model in excellent condition. Family room and Living room. Newer appliances and A/C. Corner lot with large rear porch perfect for BBQ or just relaxing. Available the end of June.
Call Richard for more info 352 422 2180

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Rose Avenue have any available units?
32 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, FL.
What amenities does 32 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 32 Rose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
32 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 32 Rose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 32 Rose Avenue offer parking?
No, 32 Rose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 32 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Rose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 32 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 32 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 32 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Rose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Rose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Rose Avenue has units with air conditioning.
