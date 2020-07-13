32 Rose Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning bbq/grill refrigerator

Beverly Hills- 2/2/2 Imperial Executive 2 model in excellent condition. Family room and Living room. Newer appliances and A/C. Corner lot with large rear porch perfect for BBQ or just relaxing. Available the end of June.

Call Richard for more info 352 422 2180