53 Apartments for rent in Beverly Beach, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Beverly Beach means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s... Read Guide >

42 Nautilus Dr
42 Nautilus Drive, Beverly Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1140 sqft
Beautiful property for rent ! Short term ! Great for a part time beach getaway in Florida paradise living.

2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2450 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1919 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Amazing oceanfront living with views of both the Ocean and the Intracoastal.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Beach

70 Southlake Dr
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.

906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities and cable/ Wi-Fi are included .

403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.

309 Ocean Marina Drive
309 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on Silver Lake with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway and a short walk to the beach. This association has tennis courts, heated pool and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Beach

7 Mid Oaks Cir.
7 Mid Oaks Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in the Fairways of Palm Coast - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath in the Fairways of Palm Coast. Nice Bike Trails. Close to Island Walk Shopping Center. Screened Porch. Community pool. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No pets.

45 Riverview Bend S #1941
45 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1171 sqft
45 Riverview Bend S #1941 Available 08/01/20 Intracoastal Living - Beautiful Corner unit condo! The Tidelands community features two swimming pools and spas, a fitness center and a clubhouse with billiards room, tennis courts, basketball courts,

Seminole Woods
21 Ullman Ct
21 Ullman Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind.

1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.

Downtown Palm Coast
306 Palm Coast Pkwy
306 Palm Coast Parkway East, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
Nice first floor 2 bedroom/2 bath condo overlooking lawn area and lake. Across the street from Island Walk Shopping Center. Easy access to I-95. An HOA application ($100) is also required.

146 Palm Coast Resort Blvd
146 Palm Coast Resort Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3406 sqft
Can be rented Unfurnished or Furnished! This penthouse is one of the largest waterfront condos in the area without the "sticker shock" of Hammock Dunes! .

98 Rivers Edge Lane
98 Rivers Edge Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Gated community. Direct Intracoastal condo. 3rd floor end unit with breathtaking views easy access with elevator. Enjoy the community amenities which include tennis, shuffleboard, and pool.

18 Flamingo Ct
18 Flamingo Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1902 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in gated GRAND HAVEN on a charming oak tree lined street among houses with white picket fences and front porches. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.

200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1461 sqft
Beautifully 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms furnished condo, with one car garage under the unit. This condo is beautifully decorated with many designer touches including custom window treatment ,granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets.

200 S Riverview Bend
200 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1159 sqft
First floor, 3 bedroom - 2 full bath, end unit with 1,159 sq. ft. of living area, and a 1 car, attached garage. Nice, lake view from Living Room and Lani. The unit features full Kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space.

3580 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1545 sqft
Features an oceanfront pool and tennis courts. Enjoy a settng of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach. Enjoy spectacular ocean views.

Palm Harbor
54 Club House Dr
54 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
665 sqft
Nice and clean condo. Window black-out curtains throughout. Wall to wall laminate wood flooring. 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Stove, refrigerator, ceiling fans in living and bed room. Washer and Dryer in unit. Pool access and private parking spot.

3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Enjoy a setting of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach frontage with private access. Each and every unit enjoys spectacular ocean views and access to the swimming pool, tennis court, basketball, and barbecues.

10 Oakmont Court
10 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1177 sqft
Fully furnished unit available for short term rental only. Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.

1200 Canopy Walk Lane
1200 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy.

Palm Harbor
56 Club House Dr
56 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1057 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom Condo. This property includes 2 full baths, all new carpet and paint. Kitchen is been redone with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Ceiling fans throughout.

2 Oakmont Court
2 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1177 sqft
Flexible comfort is what you will find in this centrally located condominium in the Fairways! Currently Furnished but Owners will remove all or some of the furniture to make the deal! One of the larger condominiums with 1,177 square feet, 2

200 Riverfront Drive
200 Riverfront Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1781 sqft
Popular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom & 2 car garage TOP floor condo overlooking the Jack Nicklaus golf course in the prestigious & private Grand Haven community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Beverly Beach, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Beverly Beach means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Beverly Beach could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

