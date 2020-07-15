Apartment List
/
FL
/
beverly beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Beverly Beach, FL with garages

Beverly Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Beach

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
70 Southlake Dr
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Beach

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
8 Potterville Lane
8 Potterville Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2350 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with a 2 car garage and circular drive offers a split floor plan with travertine floors in all the main living areas, laminate wood in bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
200 S Riverview Bend
200 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1159 sqft
First floor, 3 bedroom - 2 full bath, end unit with 1,159 sq. ft. of living area, and a 1 car, attached garage. Nice, lake view from Living Room and Lani. The unit features full Kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
81 Raintree Pl
81 Raintree Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2726 sqft
Nice large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Lehigh Woods - Close to schools and Town Center - Available NOW - Newer 6' white vinyl fence in back yard - Also available for sale $269,900

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
21 Ullman Ct
21 Ullman Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
28 Panorama Drive
28 Panorama Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1324 sqft
Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Lawn care included. Spacious and perfect to entertain friends and family. 2 car garage. Open patio and large backyard, a great place for the kids to play. Vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. Large living room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2116 S Central Ave
2116 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2056 sqft
Sitting beautifully on S. Central Avenue, just a short stroll to the beach will have you in love with this 2 story home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage & back alley parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
10 Rainbush Place
10 Rainbush Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1623 sqft
This is a comfortable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the Lehigh Woods subdivision of Palm Coast.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
41 Point Pleasant Drive
41 Point Pleasant Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
Beautiful , like new 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in a convenient area , close to schools, shopping and only 15 mins from the beach ! Freshly painted with new flooring . Property has a covered, screened in porch !

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1461 sqft
Beautifully 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms furnished condo, with one car garage under the unit. This condo is beautifully decorated with many designer touches including custom window treatment ,granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
16 Porpoise Lane
16 Porpoise Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2427 sqft
Spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, two story home. Tile in all common areas. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Lovely large family and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Beverly Beach
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
5 Falls Place
5 Falls Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
Palm Harbor Beauty - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Furnished Home. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home in Palm Harbor of Palm Coast. Must See! Completely Furnished!! Great for gatherings with both an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
48 Eagle Lake Dr
48 Eagle Lake Drive, Flagler County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2248 sqft
Like New and Ready for New Family. Lovely location in Flagler Beach with gorgeous views to the beach, and easy access to US1 and I-95. Beautiful view of lake and preserve from the backyard. Quaint community with community pool and sidewalks.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
53 Ocean St
53 Ocean Street, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2083 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Our 3BR 3 Bath home with shake shingles on the outside gives it that rustic/cape cod look but inside it takes on a more unique modern flair. The tri level stairs inside set the rooms apart.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
84 Ryder Drive
84 Ryder Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Contact Agent for Availability & Rates! Rate Shown is Monthly Rate. Beautifully redone pool home on corner lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
64 Franciscan Lane
64 Franciscan Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1904 sqft
POOL HOME! Lovely, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable Palm Harbor subdivision. Spacious family room. Kitchen equipped plenty of cabinetry, counter space, beautiful dining area, breakfast nook, and pantry.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
18 Whispering Pine Dr
18 Whispering Pine Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1411 sqft
Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home located in Pine Lakes subdivision. Tile and carpet flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Over 1400 sq ft. Spacious living room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
34 Wellford Ln
34 Wellford Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1901 sqft
Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
9 Second Path
9 Second Path, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Good location... large yard. Wood laminate flooring. stainless steel appliances. Good location, quiet. Ready for tenants 8/1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Beverly Beach, FL

Beverly Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLOrmond Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLOrange City, FL
Nocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLDeBary, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FL
St. Augustine South, FLSouth Daytona, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLDe Leon Springs, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLWorld Golf Village, FLEdgewater, FLDeltona, FLFruit Cove, FLSawgrass, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University