49 Apartments for rent in Beverly Beach, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.

42 Nautilus Dr
42 Nautilus Drive, Beverly Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1140 sqft
Beautiful property for rent ! Short term ! Great for a part time beach getaway in Florida paradise living.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Beach

70 Southlake Dr
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.

906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities and cable/ Wi-Fi are included .
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Beach

7 Mid Oaks Cir.
7 Mid Oaks Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in the Fairways of Palm Coast - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath in the Fairways of Palm Coast. Nice Bike Trails. Close to Island Walk Shopping Center. Screened Porch. Community pool. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No pets.

1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.

Seminole Woods
21 Ullman Ct
21 Ullman Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind.

55 S Riverview Bend
55 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

Pine Grove - Belle Terre
28 Panorama Drive
28 Panorama Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1324 sqft
Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Lawn care included. Spacious and perfect to entertain friends and family. 2 car garage. Open patio and large backyard, a great place for the kids to play. Vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. Large living room.

2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.

55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

2116 S Central Ave
2116 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2056 sqft
Sitting beautifully on S. Central Avenue, just a short stroll to the beach will have you in love with this 2 story home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage & back alley parking.

Lehigh Woods
10 Rainbush Place
10 Rainbush Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1623 sqft
This is a comfortable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the Lehigh Woods subdivision of Palm Coast.

Pine Grove - Belle Terre
41 Point Pleasant Drive
41 Point Pleasant Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
Beautiful , like new 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in a convenient area , close to schools, shopping and only 15 mins from the beach ! Freshly painted with new flooring . Property has a covered, screened in porch !

3580 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1545 sqft
Features an oceanfront pool and tennis courts. Enjoy a settng of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach. Enjoy spectacular ocean views.

2 Oakmont Court
2 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1177 sqft
Flexible comfort is what you will find in this centrally located condominium in the Fairways! One of the larger condominiums with 1,177 square feet, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths with large covered & screened patio overlooking green belt area plus it is

1 Mid Pines Circle - 1, # 1
1 Mid Pines Circle, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1189 sqft
Located in the center of Palm Coast, this 3 bedroom / 2 bath condo is a 1st floor unit with wall to wall carpet, eat in kitchen area, 3 separate sets of sliding glass doors that lead to the screened in porch.

Pine Grove - Belle Terre
16 Porpoise Lane
16 Porpoise Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2427 sqft
Spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, two story home. Tile in all common areas. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Lovely large family and living room.

146 Palm Coast Resort Blvd
146 Palm Coast Resort Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3406 sqft
Can be rented Unfurnished or Furnished! This penthouse is one of the largest waterfront condos in the area without the "sticker shock" of Hammock Dunes! .
Results within 10 miles of Beverly Beach
23 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

Palm Harbor
5 Falls Place
5 Falls Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
Palm Harbor Beauty - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Furnished Home. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home in Palm Harbor of Palm Coast. Must See! Completely Furnished!! Great for gatherings with both an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room.

53 Ocean St
53 Ocean Street, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2083 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Our 3BR 3 Bath home with shake shingles on the outside gives it that rustic/cape cod look but inside it takes on a more unique modern flair. The tri level stairs inside set the rooms apart.

800 Cinnamon Beach Way
800 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL
Studio
$3,750
2003 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - High enough to receive lovely breezes, your sixth-floor balcony is the place to be. Look out over epic views, enjoying your vacation with friends and family.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Beverly Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Beverly Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

