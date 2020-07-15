/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Beverly Beach, FL
42 Nautilus Dr
42 Nautilus Drive, Beverly Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1140 sqft
Beautiful property for rent ! Short term ! Great for a part time beach getaway in Florida paradise living.
403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.
309 Ocean Marina Drive
309 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on Silver Lake with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway and a short walk to the beach. This association has tennis courts, heated pool and clubhouse.
7 Mid Oaks Cir.
7 Mid Oaks Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in the Fairways of Palm Coast - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath in the Fairways of Palm Coast. Nice Bike Trails. Close to Island Walk Shopping Center. Screened Porch. Community pool. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No pets.
45 Riverview Bend S #1941
45 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1171 sqft
45 Riverview Bend S #1941 Available 08/01/20 Intracoastal Living - Beautiful Corner unit condo! The Tidelands community features two swimming pools and spas, a fitness center and a clubhouse with billiards room, tennis courts, basketball courts,
1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.
216 S 3rd St
216 South 3rd Street, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Flagler Beach city center. Lovely newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment WITH ALL UTILITIES, TV and internet included. Full kitchen, sleeps eight. (1 queen, 2 twins, 2 full futons).
28 Greenbriar Court
28 Greenbriar Ct, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ASAP*** 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.
3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Enjoy a setting of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach frontage with private access. Each and every unit enjoys spectacular ocean views and access to the swimming pool, tennis court, basketball, and barbecues.
Palm Harbor
56 Club House Dr
56 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1057 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom Condo. This property includes 2 full baths, all new carpet and paint. Kitchen is been redone with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Ceiling fans throughout.
35 Fairways Circle
35 Fairways Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
This fantastic 1st floor end unit condo located in the desirable Fairways community is now available for rent.
10 Oakmont Court
10 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1177 sqft
Fully furnished unit available for short term rental only. Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.
2 Oakmont Court
2 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1177 sqft
Flexible comfort is what you will find in this centrally located condominium in the Fairways! One of the larger condominiums with 1,177 square feet, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths with large covered & screened patio overlooking green belt area plus it is
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1470 sqft
Atlantic Ocean across the street. - Views! Sit back and relax while watching the waves from this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style condo. Everything is NEW! Fully furnished waiting for you to enjoy. Utilities not included.
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.
3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3510 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT! Unobstructed OCEAN BREEZES..... SAND.... SURF....POOL.....FUN.....FUN....FUN! Location - Location - Location! Book your reservation TODAY! This Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Corner First Floor Flat Is WHERE ITS AT! Available Nov.
3500 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1154 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is on the 2nd floor with magnificent ocean and pool views from almost every room. Beautiful sunset view from second bedroom. Enjoy the beach with private beach access.
Lehigh Woods
7 Ryarbor Drive
7 Ryarbor Drive, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1221 sqft
Adorable DUPLEX! 2 bed, 2 bath. Over 1200 sq ft. Spacious living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, counter space, pantry and breakfast nook. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Bathrooms have shower and tub combo. Screened in lanai.
26 Bedford Dr
26 Bedford Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Sea Colony Gated Community! Walking distance from the beach! Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with flat screen TVs in living room and master bedroom. Bonus area with a futon and desk. Recently Living room refurnished! Washer/dryer included.
10 BAY POINTE Drive
10 Bay Pointe Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2605 sqft
Picturesque Plantation Bay Home in the desirable Bay Point section. The home features an open floor plan w/ high ceilings, large kitchen, 3 Baths and loaded with impressive Amenities.
8 Nantucket Ln
8 Nantucket Lane, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1436 sqft
Are you looking for a rental ? Well this is the one...
85 Riverview Bend
85 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
Lovely, two bedroom, two bath, fourth floor unit, with a cozy, secluded balcony. The spacious Kitchen has a full appliances and the unit.
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
VACATION CONDO BY THE MONTH! 3-4 MONTH DISCOUNTS. ELOQUENTLY DECORATED & VERY CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH. FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY EQUIPPED.
