6223 MEMPHIS AVE

Nice all brick home in West Pensacola, Close to shopping, schools, beaches, bases, light and bright 2 living rooms, all tile floors, fully furnished kitchen, fenced in backyard with open patio and shed for storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.