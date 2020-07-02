All apartments in Bellview
Bellview, FL
6223 MEMPHIS AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

6223 MEMPHIS AVE

6223 Memphis Avenue · (225) 850-9341 ext. 500
Location

6223 Memphis Avenue, Bellview, FL 32526
Pensacola Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
furnished
refrigerator
Nice all brick home in West Pensacola, Close to shopping, schools, beaches, bases, light and bright 2 living rooms, all tile floors, fully furnished kitchen, fenced in backyard with open patio and shed for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 MEMPHIS AVE have any available units?
6223 MEMPHIS AVE has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6223 MEMPHIS AVE have?
Some of 6223 MEMPHIS AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 MEMPHIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6223 MEMPHIS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 MEMPHIS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6223 MEMPHIS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellview.
Does 6223 MEMPHIS AVE offer parking?
No, 6223 MEMPHIS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6223 MEMPHIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 MEMPHIS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 MEMPHIS AVE have a pool?
No, 6223 MEMPHIS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6223 MEMPHIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 6223 MEMPHIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 MEMPHIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6223 MEMPHIS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6223 MEMPHIS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6223 MEMPHIS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
