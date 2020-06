Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen is equipped with all appliances and is adjacent to the living / dining area, which makes the one who loves to play host or hostess entertain their guests with much ease. Convenient to NAS Pensacola, Our Beautiful Beaches, Shopping and more.