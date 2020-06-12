1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious Light and Bright Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo close to parking in beautiful Belleair. Recent updates include bamboo floors in the main living area, and a remodeled guest bathroom. Ample storage / walk-in closet. Your own assigned carport. The community sits right on the 34 mile incredible Pinellas Bike trail, and only 10 minutes to Belleair Beach. Quiet tree-lined neighborhood. Nicely maintained community laundry facility just steps away from the condo (coin laundry). Easy access to the community pool from the condo. FREE basic cable, water, sewer, trash removal, pest control. First, last and security required to move in.A Pet Free and Smoke Free Unit. Minimum 1-year lease and 2-3 year lease available if desired. Available July 12th