Belleair, FL
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE

1706 Belleair Forest Drive · (727) 424-4554
Location

1706 Belleair Forest Drive, Belleair, FL 33756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 140 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
carport
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious Light and Bright Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo close to parking in beautiful Belleair. Recent updates include bamboo floors in the main living area, and a remodeled guest bathroom. Ample storage / walk-in closet. Your own assigned carport. The community sits right on the 34 mile incredible Pinellas Bike trail, and only 10 minutes to Belleair Beach. Quiet tree-lined neighborhood. Nicely maintained community laundry facility just steps away from the condo (coin laundry). Easy access to the community pool from the condo. FREE basic cable, water, sewer, trash removal, pest control. First, last and security required to move in.A Pet Free and Smoke Free Unit. Minimum 1-year lease and 2-3 year lease available if desired. Available July 12th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE have any available units?
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE have?
Some of 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
