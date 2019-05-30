11 WINSTON DRIVE

Amenities

Great Belleair waterfront home with a dock. Home on salt water canal. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms house with open plan. Great room with kitchen, living room and large open Florida room overlooking the water. Vaulted ceilings and laminate floors in the living area with a wood burning fireplace. Wood cabinets with pantry and stainless-steel appliances in the updated kitchen. The master bedroom overlooks the water. Two bedrooms with tile floors share a private “Jack and Jill” bath. Inside laundry room. Fenced yard. Small pet allowed. There is a doggy door to access the side yard. NO garage. Large driveway. Ground maintenance included. Great location near shopping and dining... Take the bridge to the beaches located only minutes away.