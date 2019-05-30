All apartments in Belleair
Location

11 Winston Drive, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Belleair waterfront home with a dock. Home on salt water canal. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms house with open plan. Great room with kitchen, living room and large open Florida room overlooking the water. Vaulted ceilings and laminate floors in the living area with a wood burning fireplace. Wood cabinets with pantry and stainless-steel appliances in the updated kitchen. The master bedroom overlooks the water. Two bedrooms with tile floors share a private “Jack and Jill” bath. Inside laundry room. Fenced yard. Small pet allowed. There is a doggy door to access the side yard. NO garage. Large driveway. Ground maintenance included. Great location near shopping and dining... Take the bridge to the beaches located only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 WINSTON DRIVE have any available units?
11 WINSTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 11 WINSTON DRIVE have?
Some of 11 WINSTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 WINSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11 WINSTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 WINSTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 WINSTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11 WINSTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11 WINSTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11 WINSTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 WINSTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 WINSTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11 WINSTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11 WINSTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11 WINSTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11 WINSTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 WINSTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 WINSTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 WINSTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
