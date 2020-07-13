/
apartments with pool
116 Apartments for rent in Belleair Shore, FL with pool
1 Unit Available
1480 GULF BOULEVARD
1480 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1331 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 for 3 month minimum. $4000 season & $2500 off season. Enjoy breathtaking views from this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with full kitchen, washer/dryer and amenities of a resort beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico.
1 Unit Available
1520 GULF BLVD
1520 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1255 sqft
Enjoy BEACHFRONT living at its best! Steps away from the sandy beaches of Clearwater. This 2 bedroom unit is located in the much sought after Ultimar 1. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, & breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.
1 Unit Available
1400 GULF BOULEVARD
1400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1327 sqft
Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair Shore
1 Unit Available
2900 GULF BOULEVARD
2900 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1338 sqft
Rented thru 2/2021. One month minimum rental. Furnished direct Gulf front condo in Serena Del Sol 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom with brand new remodeled kitchen and living room. Washer and dryer in the condo.
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
206 25TH AVENUE
206 25th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,895
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool/Spa home just steps to Indian Rocks Beach! The home has been renovated with a brand new kitchen and pool with spa! Sun yourself on the massive patio deck, soak on the pool's sunshself with custom chairs or relax under the
1 Unit Available
3210 GULF BOULEVARD
3210 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1050 sqft
Available May 2020 $2000 off season rate. Wonderful 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo at Belleair Sands on Belleair Beach. Unit is located on the 3rd floor (elevator in building). Updated kitchen and design with gorgeous furnishings.
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.
1 Unit Available
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1764 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Shore
12 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
13 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
6 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
3 Units Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.
61 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
1 Unit Available
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
720 sqft
Lindru Gardens is located just minutes away from Clearwater Beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community features one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407
1230 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1111 sqft
Call George Fly at (727) 258-1889 about this Direct gulf front Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with private ocean front balcony squarely facing the Gulf of Mexico. Coastal/nautical decor.
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.
1 Unit Available
10209 THURSTON GROVES BOULEVARD
10209 Thurston Groves Boulevard, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4806 sqft
Beautiful executive pool home in Seminole exclusive community in Non- evacuation zone. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with large office / flex space and a homeschooling or homework area for the family too.
1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
450 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
450 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1225 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER TO DECEMBER 2020 / RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 (MIN 1 MONTH RENTAL)...
