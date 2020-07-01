Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

55 Apartments for rent in Belleair Shore, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belleair Shore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and...

1 of 18

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Shore
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 1 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
$965
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 12:09pm
58 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1000 Druid Rd E
1000 Druid Road, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Available 07/02/20 SAFE,QUIET AREA near Clearwater BEACH! - Property Id: 303531 Coming Soon! Available for showing : After Jul 01, Centrally Located! in a quiet, safe and beautiful area.- with more than 1400 sf . 2 bedroom (upstairs)/ 1 .

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
11150 111th Street N
11150 111th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
Recently renovated home in quite neighborhood and fenced yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-407-8990. TO VIEW 360 TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
11726 126th Terrace North
11726 126th Terrace North, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1056 sqft
3/2 Home is on a large open lot with plenty of yard surrounding property. Walking inside you have an open living/ dining room area which connects into the kitchen and rest of the home all with tiled flooring.

1 of 29

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Old Northwest
301 Woodrow Ave Apt A
301 Woodrow Ave, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
LARGO VINTAGE 2/1 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IS WAITING FOR YOU!! Duplex home offers electric, water, gas, sewer, and trash. The spacious living room greets you upon entrance with views of a large kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE
1706 Belleair Forest Drive, Belleair, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious Light and Bright Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo close to parking in beautiful Belleair. Recent updates include bamboo floors in the main living area, and a remodeled guest bathroom. Ample storage / walk-in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
609 OAK AVENUE
609 Oak Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
Light Bright and super quaint!!! Fully Furnished with all the furnishings and everything else you would need in your new home, it has everything and is ready to go. All you need is your toothbrush, Really!! Hardwood Floors and granite in the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
1563 Tioga Ave
1563 Tioga Avenue, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1369 sqft
COMING SOON WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON! Nice newly renovated and newly painted house on a large lot. This updated 3 bedroom home features a working wood burning fireplace and wood laminate floors.

1 of 38

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
1 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
1 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1085 sqft
Direct water views from this updated unfurnished two bedroom, two bath second floor condo in Windrush Cove. Minimum 12 month lease. Spectacular sunrise views from the back porch that looks onto the pool and water front.

1 of 38

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.

1 of 11

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt Groves
612 6TH STREET NE #Down
612 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
Adorable ground floor unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus den or use as 2nd bedroom. New Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite and newer appliances. Updated bathroom with new walk in shower, new paint, new grey wash wood laminate floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
811 Jeffords Street
811 Jeffords Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1128 sqft
2 bed 1 bath 2 bed 1 bath heated 1,128 total area 1,617sqft one car garage detached with covered storage next to it master bed 12x11 bed 1 11x9 dinning room 10x12 kitchen 11x11 bonus room 11x9

1 of 52

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
800 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
800 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1310 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 2021 - NOT A TYPO - YES- MAY 2021 -BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & TURN KEY BEACH CONDO-PRIVATE BEACH- THIS CONDO WILL EXCEED THE HIGHEST EXPECTATIONS- LOCATED ON CLEARWATER BEACH ON CLEARWATER POINT- WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP RATED RESTARUANTS-

1 of 46

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE
608 North Osceola Avenue, Clearwater, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4090 sqft
THE ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. Custom built in 2014, this waterfront estate of 4,090 sq ft is the perfect blend of craftsman architecture with modern coastal luxury design.

1 of 25

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
895 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1007 sqft
Island House on Clearwater Point avail. as annual rental starting June 1, 2020. What an impressive, beautifully furnished 2BR/2BA, condo on beautiful Clearwater Point.
Results within 10 miles of Belleair Shore
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
31 Units Available
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
860 sqft
The Palms at Countryside Apartments located in Clearwater, Florida is your next place to call home! Offering a variety of studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans, The Palms has everything you need for a life of ease & comfort.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
23 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$997
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
19 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
10 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Belleair Shore, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belleair Shore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

