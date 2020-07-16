All apartments in Belleair Shore
Find more places like 1520 GULF BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belleair Shore, FL
/
1520 GULF BLVD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

1520 GULF BLVD

1520 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 415-5210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belleair Shore
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1520 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL 33786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
sauna
tennis court
Enjoy BEACHFRONT living at its best! This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo is located on the white sands overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Panoramic views of the white sandy beaches and blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico abound from all rooms. Enjoy your piece of paradise as the sun sets over the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. This 2 bedroom unit is located in the much sought after Ultimar 1. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, & breakfast bar. This spacious, open floor plan makes for easy entertaining with an over sized patio overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet with sliding doors leading to the patio. The guest bedroom also features sliding glass door leading to the patio. Enjoy sunsets all year with warm Gulf breezes. The Ultimar amenities include 3 heated pools/spas, tennis courts, workout facility, billiards, steam/sauna, and 24 hour guard pavilion. Basketball hoops and putting green. Not often available, this unit includes GARAGE 65. Walk to the popular restaurants and shops. Annual rental only. Enjoy your piece of paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 GULF BLVD have any available units?
1520 GULF BLVD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1520 GULF BLVD have?
Some of 1520 GULF BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 GULF BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1520 GULF BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 GULF BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1520 GULF BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Shore.
Does 1520 GULF BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1520 GULF BLVD offers parking.
Does 1520 GULF BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 GULF BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 GULF BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1520 GULF BLVD has a pool.
Does 1520 GULF BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1520 GULF BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 GULF BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 GULF BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 GULF BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 GULF BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1520 GULF BLVD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belleair Shore 2 BedroomsBelleair Shore 3 Bedrooms
Belleair Shore Apartments with GaragesBelleair Shore Apartments with Gyms
Belleair Shore Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity