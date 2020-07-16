1520 GULF BLVD

Amenities

Enjoy BEACHFRONT living at its best! This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo is located on the white sands overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Panoramic views of the white sandy beaches and blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico abound from all rooms. Enjoy your piece of paradise as the sun sets over the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. This 2 bedroom unit is located in the much sought after Ultimar 1. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, & breakfast bar. This spacious, open floor plan makes for easy entertaining with an over sized patio overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet with sliding doors leading to the patio. The guest bedroom also features sliding glass door leading to the patio. Enjoy sunsets all year with warm Gulf breezes. The Ultimar amenities include 3 heated pools/spas, tennis courts, workout facility, billiards, steam/sauna, and 24 hour guard pavilion. Basketball hoops and putting green. Not often available, this unit includes GARAGE 65. Walk to the popular restaurants and shops. Annual rental only. Enjoy your piece of paradise.