Home
/
Belleair Bluffs, FL
/
2263 DUNCAN DRIVE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2263 Duncan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2263 Duncan Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location: Close to shopping, banking, restaurants and the beach. Take a look at these pictures as we are in the middle of painting and cleaning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have any available units?
2263 DUNCAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belleair Bluffs, FL
.
What amenities does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have?
Some of 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2263 DUNCAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs
.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
