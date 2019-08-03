All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
2263 DUNCAN DRIVE

2263 Duncan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2263 Duncan Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location: Close to shopping, banking, restaurants and the beach. Take a look at these pictures as we are in the middle of painting and cleaning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have any available units?
2263 DUNCAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have?
Some of 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2263 DUNCAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2263 DUNCAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
