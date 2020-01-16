803 Meadowbrook Dr - C

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath fully renovated unit

2 bedroom 1 bath fully renovated. No pets and no smoking allowed in the property. Current permanent Clay county resident applications will be prioritized ahead of all others.



The rental qualifications are:



1. Your verifiable household income should be at least 3 times the rent.

2. No recent evictions

3. No violent felonies, drug charges or predators



The deposit is 1 month's rent or $705. Total to move in is $1,410.



Most of the windows are open so feel free to ride by and walk around the unit. You can see most of the unit through the windows.



If everything makes sense, then please complete the free online application at 904Lease.com. After you're approved, I'll collect a $40 application fee for the credit check and background check.



******Here's the online credit application: http://904Lease.com*******