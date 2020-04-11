All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

477 Crabapple Unit B

477 Crabapple Ct · No Longer Available
Location

477 Crabapple Ct, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
477 Crabapple Unit B Orange Park, FL 32073 - 2BR 1 BA downstairs apartment

(RLNE5617075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have any available units?
477 Crabapple Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 477 Crabapple Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
477 Crabapple Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Crabapple Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B offer parking?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have a pool?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have accessible units?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

