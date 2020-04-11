Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Find more places like 477 Crabapple Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
/
477 Crabapple Unit B
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
477 Crabapple Unit B
477 Crabapple Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
477 Crabapple Ct, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
477 Crabapple Unit B Orange Park, FL 32073 - 2BR 1 BA downstairs apartment
(RLNE5617075)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have any available units?
477 Crabapple Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
.
Is 477 Crabapple Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
477 Crabapple Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Crabapple Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B offer parking?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have a pool?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have accessible units?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Crabapple Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Crabapple Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 3 Bedrooms
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with Balcony
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with Pool
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Kingsland, GA
Fruit Cove, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida